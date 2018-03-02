British Embassy offers condolences to people of Azerbaijan

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ The British Embassy in Azerbaijan expressed its condolences to people of Azerbaijan in regard with victims of fire engulfed the Republican Drug Addiction Treatment Center in Baku this morning.

Report was informed in the British Embassy.

“Our thoughts are with their families and the people of Azerbaijan”, the message says.

Notably, on March 2 at 06:10, a fire broke out in the one-storey building of the Republican Drug Addiction Treatment Center located in Khatai district of Baku city, on March 2, 2018.

As a result of operative measures, 30 out of 55 people were rescued, 3 of them were placed at the Republican Toxicology Center of the Ministry of Health.

The fire was extinguished at 08.30 am and 25 people were found dead at the scene.

The Prosecutor General's Office initiated a criminal case on the fact with the relevant articles of the Criminal Code.

The measures are under personal control of Azerbaijani President.

The fire occurred due to failure of the building's electrical network.