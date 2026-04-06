Botchorishvili: Tbilisi expects to further strengthen its partnership with Baku
Foreign policy
- 06 April, 2026
- 20:15
Georgia expects to further strengthen its strategic partnership with Azerbaijan, Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili said, Report informs.
"Honored to welcome H.E. President Ilham Aliyev to Tbilisi on his state visit, together with the First Lady [Mehriban Aliyeva] and esteemed ministers. We look forward to further strengthening our strategic partnership and deepening regional cooperation," she wrote on X.
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