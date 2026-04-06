Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Botchorishvili: Tbilisi expects to further strengthen its partnership with Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 20:15
    Botchorishvili: Tbilisi expects to further strengthen its partnership with Baku

    Georgia expects to further strengthen its strategic partnership with Azerbaijan, Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili said, Report informs.

    "Honored to welcome H.E. President Ilham Aliyev to Tbilisi on his state visit, together with the First Lady [Mehriban Aliyeva] and esteemed ministers. We look forward to further strengthening our strategic partnership and deepening regional cooperation," she wrote on X.

    Maka Botchorishvili Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan Georgia Bilateral cooperation
    Maka Boçorişvili: Gürcüstan Azərbaycanla tərəfdaşlığın daha da gücləndirilməsinə ümid edir
    Бочоришвили: Тбилиси рассчитывает на дальнейшее укрепление партнерства с Баку

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