Russian Ambassador: Azerbaijan made a great contribution to the victory over fascism

Azerbaijan made a great contribution to the victory over fascism

Report informs, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov said during the wreath-laying ceremony at the Memorial of Military Glory in Baku on the occasion of Victory Day.

The ambassador noted that today is a special day when they honor the memory of those "who prepared this common victory for us, all those who fought on the fronts, and also contributed to the work in the rear."

"The residents of Azerbaijan have done a lot to win, they fought against fascism and at the front, there was a lot done in the rear," M. Bocharnikov said.

The Russian Ambassador noted that all CIS countries had fought for the Victory earlier: "Our friendship has passed the test of war, and it will continue, strengthening cooperation between our countries. We will fight against fascism together."