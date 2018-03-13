Binali Yıldırım to pay official visit to Baku

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım will pay an official visit to Baku tomorrow.

Report informs referring to Ahaber, quoting press service of the Turkish Council of Ministers.

He will meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Parliament Speaker Ogtay Asadov, Prime Minister Artur Rasizade and other officials.

Yıldırım will attend the 6th Global Baku Forum, which will be held on March 15-18, organized by Nizami Ganjavi International Center. Turkish Prime Minister will make a speech on the panel entitled "Power: Great Powers and Others" to be held within the forum.

Yıldırım will hold bilateral meetings with foreign officials attending the forum.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will accompany the Prime Minister during his visit to Baku.