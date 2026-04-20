Bayramov calls for strengthening regional co-op at ESCAP session

Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has participated in and chaired the 82nd session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), held in Bangkok under the theme "Leave No One Behind: Advancing Society for All Ages in Asia and the Pacific," the MFA said Monday, Report informs.

"At the opening of the session, the written address of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan H.E. Ilham Aliyev was read by Minister Bayramov. During the session, Azerbaijan underscored the importance of strengthening regional cooperation to address shared challenges and ensure that development benefits reach all segments of society. Minister Bayramov has highlighted key policy messages presented by Azerbaijan, focusing on inclusive development, digital transformation, green energy transition, regional connectivity, peacebuilding, and South-South cooperation," the MFA said in a statement posted on X.

Azerbaijan's vision of a people-centred, resilient, and interconnected regional future under the "Leave No One Behind" agenda was presented.

During the session, the priorities of the National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development "Azerbaijan 2030," such as inclusive economic growth, equal access to education and healthcare, expansion of digital public services, and equal opportunities across generations, were recalled.

Moreover, the strategic significance of the Middle Corridor for Eurasian connectivity was emphasised.

A key outcome of the session was the adoption of the Baku–Bangkok Declaration on promoting social development for all ages in Asia and the Pacific, reflecting a shared commitment to inclusivity and sustainable progress, which align directly with ESCAP's inclusive development agenda.

The session brought together high-level representatives from member States, international organizations, and UN partners to advance dialogue on inclusive growth, social equity, and sustainable development across the region.

"Azerbaijan continues to play an active role in multilateral diplomacy and remains committed to deepening its engagement with the Asia-Pacific region in support of common development goals. Guided by the principles of solidarity, innovation, and shared responsibility, Azerbaijan advocates a development model that places people at the centre, strengthens regional connectivity, accelerates digital and green transitions, and reinforces peace and cooperation," reads the statement.