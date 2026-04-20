Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Bayramov calls for strengthening regional co-op at ESCAP session

    Foreign policy
    • 20 April, 2026
    • 10:20
    Bayramov calls for strengthening regional co-op at ESCAP session

    Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has participated in and chaired the 82nd session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), held in Bangkok under the theme "Leave No One Behind: Advancing Society for All Ages in Asia and the Pacific," the MFA said Monday, Report informs.

    "At the opening of the session, the written address of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan H.E. Ilham Aliyev was read by Minister Bayramov. During the session, Azerbaijan underscored the importance of strengthening regional cooperation to address shared challenges and ensure that development benefits reach all segments of society. Minister Bayramov has highlighted key policy messages presented by Azerbaijan, focusing on inclusive development, digital transformation, green energy transition, regional connectivity, peacebuilding, and South-South cooperation," the MFA said in a statement posted on X.

    Azerbaijan's vision of a people-centred, resilient, and interconnected regional future under the "Leave No One Behind" agenda was presented.

    During the session, the priorities of the National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development "Azerbaijan 2030," such as inclusive economic growth, equal access to education and healthcare, expansion of digital public services, and equal opportunities across generations, were recalled.

    Moreover, the strategic significance of the Middle Corridor for Eurasian connectivity was emphasised.

    A key outcome of the session was the adoption of the Baku–Bangkok Declaration on promoting social development for all ages in Asia and the Pacific, reflecting a shared commitment to inclusivity and sustainable progress, which align directly with ESCAP's inclusive development agenda.

    The session brought together high-level representatives from member States, international organizations, and UN partners to advance dialogue on inclusive growth, social equity, and sustainable development across the region.

    "Azerbaijan continues to play an active role in multilateral diplomacy and remains committed to deepening its engagement with the Asia-Pacific region in support of common development goals. Guided by the principles of solidarity, innovation, and shared responsibility, Azerbaijan advocates a development model that places people at the centre, strengthens regional connectivity, accelerates digital and green transitions, and reinforces peace and cooperation," reads the statement.

    Bayramov calls for strengthening regional co-op at ESCAP session
    Bayramov calls for strengthening regional co-op at ESCAP session
    Bayramov calls for strengthening regional co-op at ESCAP session
    Bayramov calls for strengthening regional co-op at ESCAP session
    Bayramov calls for strengthening regional co-op at ESCAP session
    Bayramov calls for strengthening regional co-op at ESCAP session
    Jeyhun Bayramov Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Bangkok Azerbaijan
    Photo
    Azərbaycan növbəti bir il ərzində UNESCAP-a sədrlik edəcək - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    Азербайджан в течение 2027 года будет председательствовать в ЭСКАТО - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    20:37

    Trump says Iran truce extension unlikely, Hormuz stays shut

    Other countries
    20:15

    Trump claims Israel never 'talked' him into launching war on Iran

    Other countries
    19:57
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Economic Council convenes meeting on agricultural development

    Economy
    19:45

    Pakistan's Sharif, EU's Costa discuss regional stability

    Other countries
    19:33
    Photo

    Delegation of Turkish National Defense University visits Azerbaijan

    Military
    19:16

    Hezbollah MP says group will break Israel's 'yellow line,' won't disarm

    Other countries
    19:04

    Hungary's cabinet takes shape after Tisza election win

    Other countries
    18:51

    Azerbaijan's persimmon exports fall in Jan-Mar

    Business
    18:44

    UAE says it dismantles Iran-linked ‘terrorist" group plotting attacks

    Other countries
    All News Feed