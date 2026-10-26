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    Bayramov briefs Dutch counterpart on reconstruction in liberated areas

    Foreign policy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 13:45
    Bayramov briefs Dutch counterpart on reconstruction in liberated areas

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has briefed his Dutch counterpart on reconstruction and development work in the liberated territories.

    Report informs that Bayramov spoke about the discussions at a press briefing with Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen in Baku today.

    The minister said their meeting also covered Azerbaijan–Armenia relations, the positive momentum following the Washington meeting, reconstruction in the liberated territories, the return of former internally displaced people and the mine threat.

    "We also discussed the unstable situation in the Middle East, the Russia–Ukraine conflict and other issues on the international agenda," Bayramov said.

    He added that the Dutch foreign minister's current visit would help develop relations between the two countries.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Azerbaijan's liberated territories Tom Berendsen
    Ceyhun Bayramov niderlandlı həmkarını azad olunmuş ərazilərdəki bərpa işləri barədə məlumatlandırıb
    Джейхун Байрамов рассказал Берендсену о ходе восстановления освобожденных территорий
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