​Baku to host next meeting of Azerbaijani-Hungarian intergovernmental commission

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Baku is expected to hold the next meeting of the Azerbaijani-Hungarian Intergovernmental Commission in the first half of next year".

Report was told by the Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Imre Laslotski.

According to him, the intergovernmental commission covers all areas of bilateral cooperation, the co-chairs of the commission - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Siyarto and Minister of Economy and Industry Shahin Mustafayev have established friendly relations.

"A return visit of Prime Minister Viktor Orban to Azerbaijan is also expected, since Ilham Aliyev visited Hungary in November 2014. We hope that our Prime Minister will respond to the invitation of the Azerbaijani side. I've been working on this issue", the ambassador said.