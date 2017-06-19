Baku to host meeting of Azerbaijani-Latvian intergovernmental commission

© Report.az

Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 20, Baku will host the 7th meeting of the Azerbaijani-Latvian intergovernmental commission on economy, science, technology and culture.

Report informs citing the Latvian Embassy to Azerbaijan, Co-chairman of the intergovernmental commission, Transport Minister of Latvia Uldis Augulis will visit Baku.

The co-chairman of the intergovernmental commission from the Azerbaijani side is the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Huseyn Baghirov.