    Baku to host meeting of Azerbaijani-Latvian intergovernmental commission

    Latvian Minister of Transport Uldis Augulis will visit Baku© Report.az

    Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 20, Baku will host the 7th meeting of the Azerbaijani-Latvian intergovernmental commission on economy, science, technology and culture.

    Report informs citing the Latvian Embassy to Azerbaijan, Co-chairman of the intergovernmental commission, Transport Minister of Latvia Uldis Augulis will visit Baku.

    The co-chairman of the intergovernmental commission from the Azerbaijani side is the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Huseyn Baghirov.

