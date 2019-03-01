Baku to host a meeting of Swiss ambassadors in region

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will host a meeting of heads of diplomatic missions of Switzerland in the region, Report informs citing Ambassador of Switzerland to Azerbaijan Philip Stalder told journalists at a press conference.

The diplomat stressed that the ambassadors of Switzerland in Armenia, Georgia, Belarus and a number of other countries will attend the meeting.

"This is a very good opportunity both for us and for Azerbaijan in terms of demonstrating its tourist potential. We have long-standing and actively developing relations with Azerbaijan. We are ready to support Azerbaijan further in everything," Stalder said.