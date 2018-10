Baku starts first trilateral meeting of Azerbaijan, Turkish and Pakistan FMs

© Report

Baku. 30 November. REPORT. AZ/ The first trilateral meeting has today started in Baku with participation of the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

Report informs, main attention in the meeting will be focused on development of trilateral cooperation, topic international and regional issues.

On the eve of trilateral meeting, foreign ministers have met in bilateral format. First meeting was held between Elmar Mammadyarov and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.