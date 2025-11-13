Office of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to open in Baku

The office of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will open in Baku, as announced at President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with the Church's delegation that arrived from the United States.

According to Report, the delegates expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the official registration of the US Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by the Azerbaijani government, saying that they would participate in the opening of the Baku office of this church.