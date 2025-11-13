Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

    Office of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to open in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 12:08
    Office of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to open in Baku

    The office of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will open in Baku, as announced at President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with the Church's delegation that arrived from the United States.

    According to Report, the delegates expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the official registration of the US Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by the Azerbaijani government, saying that they would participate in the opening of the Baku office of this church.

    Ilham Aliyev United States
    Photo
    ABŞ-nin İsa Məsihin Sonuncu Gün Müqəddəsləri Kilsəsinin Bakı ofisinin açılışı olub - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    Сегодня состоится открытие бакинского офиса Церкви Иисуса Христа Святых последних дней

    Latest News

    13:42

    Isa Habibbayli: Azerbaijan, Central Asian countries united by centuries-old traditions, cultural kinship

    Region
    13:32

    Türkiye suspends C-130 aircraft flights after crash near Georgia border

    Region
    13:30

    Deputy Minister: Private sector adaptation to new demands is essential

    Finance
    13:20

    Minister: Cultural co-op between Azerbaijan, Central Asian countries broadens

    Cultural policy
    13:10

    Over 30 Azerbaijani firms join Silk Road business forum in Uzbekistan

    Business
    13:06

    Deputy minister: Azerbaijan prioritizes export growth and import substitution

    Business
    12:52

    Deputy Minister: Azerbaijan's budget expenditures grow by 30%

    Finance
    12:34

    Azerbaijan earmarks AZN11.3M for family, women, and children in 2026 budget

    Finance
    12:32

    Aida Balayeva: Kazakhstan pays special attention to strengthening interfaith dialogue

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed