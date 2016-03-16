Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosts meeting of GUAM Council of National Coordinators (Georgia-Ukraine-Azerbaijan-Moldova).

Report informs, in the course of the meeting participants will discuss structure plans within Azerbaijan's chairmanship in GUAM, the settlement of unresolved conflicts in the organization, including the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and further preparation of resolution on this issue.

GUAM Secretary General Altay Efendiyev takes part in the meeting.