Baku hosts meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish an Turkmen foreign ministers

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ The fourth trilateral meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Turkmenistan - Elmar Mammadyarov, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Rashid Meredov has kicked off in Baku.

Report informs that the Ministers will discuss at the meeting the trilateral cooperation, issue sof regional and world agenda and regional projects.

A joint press conference is expected to be held after the meeting.

Notably, the first trilateral meeting at the level of foreign ministers in the format Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan-Turkey was held in Baku on May 26, 2014. Afterwards, within the framework of the IV Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic States took place on June 5 of the same year in the bilateral and trilateral formats between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, then President of Turkey Abdullah Gül and President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymuhamedow.

The framework programme for the trilateral Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan-Turkey cooperation in 2015-2017 was adopted in Ashgabat on January 29, 2015 as a result of the second meeting in the mentioned format.

The third meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the three countries was held in the Turkish city of Antalya on August 28, 2015. A state was adopted as a result of the meeting. Afterwards, the first session of the Joint technical Committee on the Caspian Transit Crossing between Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Turkey took place on October 9, 2015.