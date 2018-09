Baku. 3 December.REPORT.AZ/ A meeting has launched between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Turkish FM Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, who is on a working visit to Baku.

Report informs, in the meeting, the ministers discussed current state of bilateral relations, key regional issues, projects in the field of transport and economy.

Then, the ministers will meet in an expanded format.