    Baku hosts Conference "Geopolitical review of the Caspian: New role for Azerbaijan"

    The event was organized by NATO International School of Azerbaijan (NISA)

    Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Conference entitled ""Geopolitical review of the Caspian: New role for Azerbaijan" to be held in Baku from April 27 to May 1.

    Report informs, the event organized by the NATO International School in Azerbaijan (NISA).

    The conference will discuss the geopolitical, military-political, economic and energy aspects of the Caspian region, the legal status of the Caspian region's security and Azerbaijan's role in it.

    The opening of the conference expected to be attended by Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Araz Azimov.

