Baku hosts conference "Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey Trilateral Relations: Vision for the Future"

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ International conference "Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey Trilateral Relations: Vision for the Future" organized by the Center for Strategic Studies under the President of Azerbaijan held today in Baku.

Report informs, during the conference, formation of the cooperation between the three strategic allies and geopolitics of this cooperation, as well as security Challenges for trilateral relations, direction of the trilateral security ties and fight against non-traditional threats and needs were discussed.

Deputy head of the presidential Administrationı, the head of Foreign Relations Department ,Novruz Mammadov stressed the importance of the South Caucasus region: “This region more needs stability, security and sustainable development.

Armenian territorial, geopolitical claims deprive the country of cooperation opportunity”.

Deputy Chairman of the Turkish Foreign Ministry’s Strategic Research Center Mesut Özcan said that, co-operation format of the three countries will continue to give impetus to the political, economic and social solidarity: “In addition to this format, Turkey – Azerbaijan - Iran, Turkey - Azerbaijan - Turkmenistan cooperation formats are seriously trying to solve the need for security and economic cooperation in the region.

Director of the Center for European Studies Georgian Foundation for Strategic and International Studies (Rondeli Foundation), Kakha Gogolashvili noted that for cooperation between the three countries, interests of nations and states' must be protected: “One of the key principles is support to territorial integrity.There are very nice fundamental principles for the development of our cooperation.The signing of the strategic agreement between the three countries in the military field is also very important.

The conference was followed by a lectures on the topic.