Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Iran business forum - UPDATED

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Baku today hosts the Azerbaijan-Iran business forum at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI) Hassan Rouhani are attending the forum.

A short video highlighting the works carried out in Neftchala Industrial District was screened.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Hassan Rouhani pushed the button symbolizing the opening of "Khazar" joint automobile plant of "Azermarsh" and "Iran Khodro" companies, which was built in Neftchala Industrial District.

Then videos on the production process in the automobile plant and on Iran's Astara Freight Terminal, which Azerbaijan invested in within the North-South transport corridor, were screened.

The heads of states made speeches at the forum.