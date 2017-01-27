Baku commemorates victims of Holocaust

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Baku marked the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Report informs referring to Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan, remembrance ceremony took place at the Ashkenazi synagogue.

Adviser to the President of Azerbaijan for Multiculturalism, Interethnic and Religious Affairs, Mr. Kamal Abdullayev was the guest of honor.

Israeli Ambassador Dan Stav delivered a speech, he cautioned against complacency towards extremist ideologies, xenophobia and intolerance. He emphasized that "If we fail to prevent the re-occurrences of such crimes we are not only desecrating the memory of the victims, but might be also doomed to live in a cycle of atrocities".

Notably, about 6 mln Jews were killed in the Holocaust, according to official data.