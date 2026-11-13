Babiš: Czechia offered L-39NG combat-trainer aircraft to Azerbaijan

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Czechia and Azerbaijan are considering possibilities for expanding cooperation in the aviation sector, including the supply of Czech L-39NG aircraft, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš told journalists in Dublin, Report informs.

Babiš said that Prague is offering Baku modernized L-39NG combat trainer aircraft manufactured by Aero Vodochody, which are being promoted on the international market as a cost-effective means of countering drones.

"This aircraft is gradually gaining an excellent reputation as a Drone Hunter. It has lower operating costs, and it is logical to use cheaper means to destroy drones than to launch an F-16 with a million-euro missile at them," the Czech premier stated.

According to him, Prague is also negotiating the supply of eight L-39NG aircraft to Bulgaria - an issue Babiš intends to discuss with his Bulgarian counterpart.