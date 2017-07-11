 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani, Turkish and Turkmenistan foreign ministers to meet in Baku

    The meeting is scheduled for July 18-19

    Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ The tripartite meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Turkmenistan - Elmar Mammadyarov, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and  Rashid Meredov will take place next week in Baku.

    Report informs referring to diplomatic sources.

    The meeting is scheduled for July 18-19.

    "While the program of the meeting of the three ministers is being drafted, some changes are possible," the source said.

    Foreign ministers of three countries intend to discuss in Baku current issues of the regional agenda, tripartite cooperation, as well projects implemented by them.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi