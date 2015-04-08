Azerbaijani President receives delegation led by EU Commissioner

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by EU Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, Johannes Hahn on April 8.

Report informs, at the meeting importance of developing the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union in all areas stressed, including the economy, energy, culture, tourism and other sectors, exchanged views on issues of human rights, was notified successful implementation of works in this direction.

Also was mentioned that, Azerbaijan has a freedom of assembly, media, opinion and other freedoms.

During the meeting it was noted that there are good opportunities to expand cooperation.