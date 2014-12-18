Azerbaijani President received Secretary-General of Socialist International

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev received the Socialist International (SI) Secretary-General Luis Mount Ayala on December,18.

Report informs the Secretary General of the Socialist International Luis Ayala expressed satisfaction with his visit to our country to participate in the 25-year anniversary conference of the Social Democratic Party of Azerbaijan. He said that large development processes that have taken place in our country over the past period after his visit to Azerbaijan, made a deep impression on him.

President Ilham Aliyev spoke about the success stories related to the development of all spheres in Azerbaijan.

Exchange of views on issues relating to the prospects for international cooperation was held at the meeting.