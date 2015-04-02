Azerbaijani President offers condolences to Vladimir Putin

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed his condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of numerous victims as a result of crash of "Dalniy Vostok" trawler in the Okhotsk Sea.

Report informs, the letter of Azerbaijani President reads: "With deep sorrow I learned about the numerous victims as a result of the crash of "Dalniy Vostok" trawler in the Okhotsk Sea. On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and myself, I offer my deep and sincere condolences to You, to the families and relatives of the victims, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured people."