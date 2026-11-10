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    Azerbaijani President offers condolences to his Polish counterpart

    Foreign policy
    • 10 November, 2026
    • 12:40
    Azerbaijani President offers condolences to his Polish counterpart

    President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has offered his condolences to Karol Nawrocki, President of the Republic of Poland, Report informs.

    "Dear Mr. President,

    We were deeply saddened by the news of the deaths and injuries resulting from the tragic incident in the city of Krakow.

    On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I express my deepest condolences to you, the families and relatives of the victims, and to the entire people of Poland following this tragedy. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the letter of condolence said.

    Ilham Aliyev Karol Nawrocki Condolence letter
    Azərbaycan Prezidenti polşalı həmkarına başsağlığı verib
    Ильхам Алиев выразил соболезнования Каролю Навроцкому
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