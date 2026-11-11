Azerbaijani president concludes visit to Türkiye

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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev concluded his visit to Türkiye on November 11.

Report informs that an honor guard was formed in his honor at Antalya International Airport.

Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were seen off by Binali Yıldırım, chair of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS); Kürşad Zorlu, deputy chair of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and a member of Türkiye's Grand National Assembly; Antalya Governor Hulusi Şahin; and other officials.