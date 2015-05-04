 Top
    Azerbaijani President attends official opening of 48th Annual Meeting of Board of Governors of ADB

    Presentation on Azerbaijan's ancient history, favorable geographic position, rich cultural heritage and achievements shown

    Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 4, the official opening ceremony of the 48th annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank was held. Report informs that the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony. The Head of State made a speech at the event.

    Takehiko Nakao, President of the Asian Development Bank also made a speech.

    Later, the presentation on Azerbaijan's ancient history, favorable geographic position, rich cultural heritage and its achievements of recent years was shown.

