Azerbaijani, Polish FMS discuss projects of energy and transport corridors

On the sidelines of his official visit to Poland, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Jacek Czaputowicz, Report informs citing the press service of the Foreign Ministry.

After tête-à-tête discussions between Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Minister Jacek Czaputowicz, the sides continued discussions with the participation of delegations.

First of all, speaking about the negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted the importance of resolving the conflict based on the principles of international law and the UN Security Council resolutions. Stressing the necessity of withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov thanked Poland for its support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, giving a brief information about the important energy and infrastructure projects implemented with the initiative and participation of Azerbaijan, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov underlined the importance of the South Gas Corridor. Also speaking about the Trans-Caspian and South-West transport corridors, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov stressed that Azerbaijan cooperates with Poland in this field and is interested in enhancing the existing relations.

Minister Jacek Czaputowicz highly appreciated the existing relations between the two countries. He underlined that Poland supports the cooperation of the European Union with the Eastern Partnership countries and emphasized his country's interest in developing energy cooperation with Azerbaijan.

The Ministers discussed the issues of exchanging mutual visits, increasing trade turnover and expanding the legal framework.

At the meeting the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

Furthermore, the joint press conference of the Ministers was held.