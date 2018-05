Azerbaijani MFA confirms Sergei Lavrov will visit Baku

14 November, 2017 13:26

© Report Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) confirms that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's visit to Baku. Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani MFA told Report that S. Lavrov will visit Azerbaijan on November 20.