Azerbaijani junior diplomats participate in Turkic Council Training Program

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Junior diplomats from Azerbaijan are participating in the Turkic Council Junior Diplomats 4th Training Program at Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Report informs citing the website of the Turkic Council, the program will end on July 16, 2017.

Alongside with Azerbaijan, about 20 diplomats from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Hungary are participating in the program.

Through the programs, junior diplomats of the Member States attend two-week training in one of the Member States to increase their knowledge about that country, current issues of international relations as well as to build lasting friendship with each other.

Notably, Joint Training Programs were organized in Azerbaijan on March 1-15, 2015.