Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry includes name of Russian businessman in the list of undesirable persons

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ An illegal placing of German Sterligov and his family in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is currently under investigation. Report informs, the spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev said.

"This person is illegally visited the occupied territories of the Azerbaijan Republic, violating the Law on the State border of Azerbaijan. As a result of the investigation carried out on the basis of the relevant procedures, the name of this person will be included in a list of undesirable persons.

According to Russian media, the Russian businessman German Sterligov urgently left Russia with his family and placed at the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh.