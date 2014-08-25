Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry declares that it doesn’t recognize so-called presidential elections conducted in Abkhazia

Baku. 25 August. REPORt.AZ/ The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan issued a statement on so-called presidential elections conducted in Abkhazia.

Report informs referring to the press service of MFA, the Republic of Azerbaijan supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia and does not recognize the so-called presidential elections conducted in Abkhazia on August 24, 2014.

As the result of so-called presidential elections, the opposition leader of Abkhazia Raul Hajimba declared his victory.