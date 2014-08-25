 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry declares that it doesn’t recognize so-called presidential elections conducted in Abkhazia

    Azerbaijan supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia

    Baku. 25 August. REPORt.AZ/ The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan issued a statement on so-called presidential elections conducted in Abkhazia.

    Report informs referring to the press service of MFA, the Republic of Azerbaijan supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia and does not recognize the so-called presidential elections conducted in Abkhazia on August 24, 2014.

    As the result of so-called presidential elections, the opposition leader of Abkhazia Raul Hajimba declared his victory.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi