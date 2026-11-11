Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Poland, Angola on their national days

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Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has congratulated Poland on its National Day, Report informs.

"Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Poland on the occasion of Poland's National Day! Happy National Day!" the ministry wrote on X.

The Azerbaijani MFA also congratulated Angola on the occasion of its National Day. A corresponding post was published on the page of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on X.

Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Poland on the occasion of Poland’s National Day! Happy National Day! 🇵🇱 @PolandMFA https://t.co/d7C8oZLF7l — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) November 11, 2026