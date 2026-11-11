Ilham Aliyev COP31
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    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Poland, Angola on their national days

    Foreign policy
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 10:37
    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Poland, Angola on their national days

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has congratulated Poland on its National Day, Report informs.

    "Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Poland on the occasion of Poland's National Day! Happy National Day!" the ministry wrote on X.

    The Azerbaijani MFA also congratulated Angola on the occasion of its National Day. A corresponding post was published on the page of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on X.

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry (MFA) National Day Poland Angola
    Azərbaycan XİN Polşa və Anqolanı Milli Gün münasibətilə təbrik edib
    МИД Азербайджана поздравил Польшу и Анголу с Национальным днем
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