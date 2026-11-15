Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Palestine on National Day

    Foreign policy
    • 15 November, 2026
    • 10:15
    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Palestine on National Day

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan has congratulated the people and government of Palestine on the occasion of their National Day, Report informs.

    "Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of Palestine on the occasion of its National Day! Happy National Day!" the MFA said in a post on X.

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry (MFA) National Day Palestine
    Azərbaycan XİN Fələstini təbrik edib
    В Министерстве иностранных дел Азербайджана поздравили Палестину
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    10:36
    Photo
    Two oil tankers explode south of Strait of Hormuz
    Region
    10:15
    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Palestine on National Day
    Foreign policy
    09:56
    Elnur Mammadov arrives in Islamabad for ECO Council of Ministers meeting
    Foreign policy
    09:38
    Diesel prices fall in US for first time in two months
    Other countries
    09:21
    UEFA Nations League: Portugal suffers heavy home defeat to Denmark
    Football
    09:07
    Aleksandar Vučić elected parliamentary group leader in Serbia
    Other countries
    00:37
    Azerbaijani gymnasts win synchronized trampoline bronze in Nanjing
    Individual sports
    23:54
    Macron says support for Ukraine is vital to France's security
    Other countries
    23:42
    Photo
    Leyla Aliyeva highlights women's role in climate action at COP31
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed