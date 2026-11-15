Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Palestine on National Day
Foreign policy
- 15 November, 2026
- 10:15
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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan has congratulated the people and government of Palestine on the occasion of their National Day, Report informs.
"Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of Palestine on the occasion of its National Day! Happy National Day!" the MFA said in a post on X.
Azərbaycan XİN Fələstini təbrik edib
В Министерстве иностранных дел Азербайджана поздравили Палестину
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