    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister to take part in OSCE Ministerial Council Meeting

    21st Meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council will be held on December 4-5 in Basel, Switzerland

    Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will take part in the 21st meeting of OSCE Ministerial Council, to be held on December 4-5 in the Swiss city of Basel, Report informs. Speech of the minister, as well as a number of bilateral meetings are expected at the meeting.

    As previously reported, OSCE Minsk Group  co-chairs  will meet with Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the framework the OSCE Ministerial Council. 

    OSCE Ministerial Council helds every year in December to discuss most actual issues in OSCE area. Around 20 draft declarations are likely to be debated at the Council this year, with a discussion also focusing on OSCE action in response to the crisis in and around Ukraine.  The chairmanship  in the organization will be transferred from Switzerland to Serbia.

