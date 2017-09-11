 Top
    Azerbaijani Foreign minister to pay visit to Vietnam and Laos

    Meetings are planned with the Foreign Ministers of Vietnam and Laos and other officials of the two countries
    Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov will pay an official visit to the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam and Laos People's Democratic Republic.

    Report informs citing the press service of the Foreign Ministry, E. Mammadyarov will be on an official visit in the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam and Lao People's Democratic Republic on September 12-16, 2017

    Within the framework of this visit Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will meet with his counterparts from the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam and Lao People's Democratic Republic and will have meetings with other high level officials.

