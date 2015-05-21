Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets with Johannes Hahn

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with a member of the European Commission, the EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations, Johannes Hahn.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov presented the project of "The agreement on strategic partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Union" to Johannes Hahn.

Mentioning the strategic partnership of Azerbaijan with most of the member states of EU, the opportunities were stressed that can lead to the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union on the strategic partnership.

Speaking about the negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, E.Mammadyarov noted the importance of EU's clear and unambiguous position to Azerbaijan's fair position on the conflict.

The sides also exchanged views on regional issues of mutual interest.