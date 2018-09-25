 Top
    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets his counterparts from Venezuela and Bahamas

    Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov held bilateral meetings with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Jorge Arreaza and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas Darren Allan Henfield in New-York, Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs

    The Ministers discussed the bilateral relations and had exchange of views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, as well as the agenda of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

