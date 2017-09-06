Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meeting with his Turkish counterpart

 Top

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister holds meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu
© Report.az/ Elşən Baba

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov holds a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

Report informs, the meeting is held ahead of the trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia in Baku.

The ministers will discuss the prospects for the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey, a number of joint projects, as well as urgent international and regional issues. 

