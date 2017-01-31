 Top
    Azerbaijani FM will meet with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

    The meeting will be held within the framework of Munich Security Conference

    Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ "I intend to take part in the Munich Security Conference and meet with co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group". 

    Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said at today's briefing.

    Notably, 53rd annual Munich Security Conference will be held on February 17-19.

    Commenting on the issue of Armenia that refuses toreturn the body of Azerbaijani soldier, E. Mammadyarov called this inhuman action: "I hope this issue will be solved. I have discussed this issue with the co-chair."

