Azerbaijani FM will meet with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ "I intend to take part in the Munich Security Conference and meet with co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group".

Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said at today's briefing.

Notably, 53rd annual Munich Security Conference will be held on February 17-19.

Commenting on the issue of Armenia that refuses toreturn the body of Azerbaijani soldier, E. Mammadyarov called this inhuman action: "I hope this issue will be solved. I have discussed this issue with the co-chair."