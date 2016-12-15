 Top
    Azerbaijani FM offers sports cooperation between GUAM member states

    'GUAM countries cooperate in education, health, tourism and etc'

    Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ It is possible to carry out sporting events of the GUAM countries (Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Moldova).

    Report informs, Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov said at the 9th session of the GUAM Parliamentary Assembly in Baku.

    "We can include sports in the list of areas of cooperation", the minister said.

    He also said there is a need to strengthen cooperation in this area: "The GUAM countries cooperate in the fields of education, health, tourism and etc".

