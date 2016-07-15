Azerbaijani FM: Forces in Armenia don’t want settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ "In Armenia, there are forces that do not want the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and carry out such actions."

Report informs, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov said at the press conference in Baku today, commenting on the death of Azerbaijani officer as a result of Armenian provocation.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister expressed his condolences over the death of military officer of the Armed Forces.

"This shows that we need to intensify the negotiations", he said.

Commenting on the possible impact of improvement of Russian-Turkish relations to the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, E. Mammadyarov said: "Turkey and Russia are the two largest states in the region. Lavrov during his recent visit said how good relations we establish in the region, better it will be for all of us, we welcome the improvement of Russian-Turkish relations, which will help the settlement of the conflict."