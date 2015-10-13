​Azerbaijani FM discussed issue of Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev with ICRC head

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received the Regional Director of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for Europe and Central Asia Patrick Viav.

Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, P. Viav expressed satisfaction with his first visit to Azerbaijan in the framework of cooperation covering more than 20 years between Azerbaijan and the ICRC.

Minister Mammadyarov said about the noble activities of the ICRC in connection with the prisoners, hostages and missing persons, and stated the need to demonstrate the constructive position of Armenia in the issue of a humanitarian character.

Mammadyarov said that more than 4000 Azerbaijanis are officially recognized lost as a result of the aggression and occupation by Armenia against Azerbaijan. According to him, most of them were killed by the Armenian side and buried in mass graves in Armenia and in the occupied territories.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister also stressed the importance of enhancing international institutions and the OSCE Minsk Group efforts towards the unconditional release of our compatriots Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev illegally taken hostage by Armenia when visiting the graves of their parents on our ancestral territories.

The meeting also touched upon the mutual interest of regional issues and migration crisis in Europe.