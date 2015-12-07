 Top
    Azerbaijani Consul General met with President of Guatemala

    Nasimi Aliyev thanked Guatemalan leader for a decision to condemn the Khojaly genocide

    Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Consul General in Los Angeles, Nasimi Aghayev was honored and delighted to meet President-elect of Guatemala, Jimmy Morales in Los Angeles. 

    Report informs at the meeting in Los-Angeles, the Consul General discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation and thanked Mr. Morales for Guatemala Parliament's recent resolution condemning the 1992 Khojaly Genocide against Azerbaijani civilians and demanding an end to the occupation of Azerbaijan's lands by Armenia.

