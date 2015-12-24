Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents hold a phone conversation

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 24, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a telephone call to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday, wished him success and good health for the sake of welfare and peace of our people.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for congratulation and attention.

During the talk, heads of states expressed their confidence in further successful development of friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries in all fields.