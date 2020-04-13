Azerbaijani and Russian Foreign Ministers discuss coronavirus

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergei Lavrov on April 13, 2020.

The Sides had a broad discussion over the bilateral cooperation agenda.

The Foreign Ministers exchanged views on measures taken by both countries concerning fighting COVID-19 pandemic.

The current situation on the border between both states was discussed, and the sides stressed that the temporary closure of the borders in no way should have an impact on international transportation of goods between them, as well as with relation to the other states.

Foreign Ministers exchanged their views on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and possible steps to be taken in this regard.

The Ministers agreed to continue consultations after the situation about COVID-19 pandemic settled.

The sides also discussed the issues related to cooperation within international organizations, including the United Nations and Non-Aligned Movement.