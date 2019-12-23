Azerbaijani and Georgian Foreign Ministers meet in Tbilisi

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/3b9b284e5bae28d88b98539a4b790b75/aab3882a-854b-4fcd-91ad-a13f51ff50c4_292.jpg

The Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Georgia Elmar Mammadyarov and David Zalkaliani have met as part of the tripartite meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey in Tbilisi.

The sides discussed Azerbaijani-Georgian relations, projects involving the two countries, as well as prospects for cooperation and issues of mutual concern.

Zalkaliani further had a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

After bilateral meetings, the Foreign Ministers will gather in a tripartite format.