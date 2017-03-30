Azerbaijani Ambassador: We hope Trump administration will be realistic, pragmatic and value its allies

© Algemeiner

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ Relationship of Azerbaijan with the US is strategic in some areas.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the US Elin Suleymanov said in his interview with American Algemeiner.

“We have a strong relationship with the US. It’s very strategic in some areas, such as counter-terrorism and defense issues. About 40% of military cargo which goes to and from Afghanistan overflies Azerbaijan”, E.Suleymanov said.

“Over the past several years, I think the relationship continued to be good, but it got a little bit stale, because we saw some less-than-pragmatic and unrealistic approaches towards the South Caucasus region by the US. So we’re hopeful the new administration will build on the good background and develop it further”, the diplomat stated.

Speaking about US President Donald Trump's administration, the Ambassador expressed hope that "it will be realistic, pragmatic and value its allies and build relationships with them. It’s also important that Azerbaijan’s independence and role as a Muslim-majority country that’s an ally of the United States is understood and recognized”.

"There are not yet enough appointed officials within the new administration. So it doesn’t necessarily create a problem, but it does produce a certain degree of uncertainty", E.Suleymanov added.

"Our American colleagues and friends are going through a significant transition. We should give them time to formulate new policies".

The Azerbaijani Ambassador expressed hope that the contacts with the new administration will be positive”.