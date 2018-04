Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ambassador to Bulgaria Emil Karimov met with President of the National Assembly of Bulgaria Tsetska Tsacheva.

Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Bulgaria, during the meeting the ambassador conveyed greetings to T. Tsacheva from Speaker of the Milli Majlis Ogtay Asadov in connection with the re-election as President of the National Assembly of Bulgaria.

The prospects of bilateral relations and satisfaction with the level of inter-parliamentary relations were discussed during the meeting.