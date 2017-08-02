Azerbaijani Ambassador holds meeting with deputy speaker of Malaysian Parliament

© Embassy of Azerbaijan in Malaysia

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Malaysia Galei Allahverdiyev has held a meeting with deputy speaker of the Malaysian Parliament Ronald Kiandee.

Report informs referring to the Malaysian Parliament, at the meeting, the sides mulled the current state and prospects of development of contacts between legislative bodies of the two countries.

Moreover, ambassador and deputy speaker discussed other issues of mutual interest.